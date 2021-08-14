Ganesh Shenoy of South Lyon, Michigan, is on a mission. He hopes to ride his bike 1,000 miles in support of Easter Seals and Autism Awareness and raise $500,000 in donations.
Shenoy was in Niagara Falls at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning preparing to cross the Rainbow Bridge.
He started on July 30 at the Freedom Tower on the site of the former World Trade Center.
Pedaling across New York has been harder than you might think for the amateur cyclist rides about 8 hours per day. Our state might seem flat but the hills add up. He gained 12,000 feet in elevation aboard his Koga World Traveler bike. The bike is imported from the Netherlands. It is an aluminum-frame touring bike that costs $6,000. It has disc brakes, paneer racks front and back, a front wheel dynamo to charge his phone, extra tough tires and spokes and a carbon fiber belt drive leading to an internally geared rear hub.
“I am just a common man,” Shenoy said. “I said if I could do something, maybe I can inspire a lot of other people to do something.”
Shenoy waxes deep very quickly since the native of India spends a lot of time in the saddle.
“True joy in life comes through giving,” he said. “You can give back throughout life through giving. Anyone with a dream and a goal can do what others think is not possible.”
On Friday in Niagara Falls he was joined by Rathin Nair. He and his wife Sreeja know Shenoy through AmWay and hosted him at their home last night.
He was delayed in getting back on the road Friday morning by a balky valve on his rear wheel.
“It was the first time in 400 miles the air leaked out,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe we screwed it on wrong."
Nair, a software engineer for QualCom, was set to take him across the border on Saturday morning to meet other support staff.
For more information or to donate, visit www.theepicbikeride.com .
