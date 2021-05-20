MIDDLEPORT — The village board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to deliberate on the village's insurance carrier.
According to Mayor Richard Westcott, the village's current carrier, CW Baker Insurance, has not submitted a competitive bid for the village's business. The board needs to decide whether to stick with that company or contract with another insurer that did submit a bid, Westcott said.
The village issues a Request For Proposals for village insurance every four to five years. The practice "keeps the companies honest," Westcott said.
