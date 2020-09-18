Middleport Clerk Rebecca Schweigert retires after 21 years on the job

After 21 years of service as the clerk-treasure of Middleport and a total of 35 years working in government, Rebecca Schweigert rode off into the village sunset on Friday ... for a few days anyway.
As the recorder of minutes at village meetings, as well as, putting out water bills, handling police dispatch duties during the week, maintaining the website and Facebook page, and doing payroll, Schweigert will always remember being “on the forefront” with the rest of her department.
“The thing that I love the foremost is helping the residents,” she said. “Taking care of the residents, being there for them if they had issues, if I could help resolve them. We have fantastic residents and I was very pleased to be able to help them.”
During these times, one might assume Schweigert was taking herself out of the office in the face of COVID-19 fears, but the clerk-treasurer laughed, and said it was merely the end of her line.
“The day that the board hired me, I told them I’d give 21 years, and that was 21 years ago, Sept. 19, 1999, I started,” she said.
During her time, Schweigert said there was tremendous upheaval in the village due to remediation of property within it by FMC. Starting in 1998, the project affected residents in many ways, including herself who had to move out of her home.
“It’s still going on and I’ve dealt with that for my entire career,” she said. “In the early 2000s I was very busy in here because there was very intense remediation that went on. … There were a lot of people who were very angry about all this, they didn’t feel like it was necessary. Incredibly disruptive! We had to move out of our houses for two weeks while they did our property.”
Schweigert was also tremendously supportive of her bosses, Mayor Richard Westcott and former-Mayor Julia Maedl.
“He stepped right into her shoes,” Schweigert said. “He tried to keep what was best for the village in mind and fighting hard. Initially, when everything first started, it was FMC and the state agencies and they couldn’t be bothered with Village Board of Trustees. They would make decisions and just tell us what was going on. Julie demanded that the Village Board and the Village residents had a seat at the table to have a say of what was happening to their village.”
It was, Schweigert said, like being “on the forefront.”
Lisa VanBuren will be taking on the role as clerk-treasurer starting today.
“She is a fantastic replacement and you will enjoy working with her as much as I have,” wrote Schweigert in her retirement announcement. “Please extend to her all of the help and courtesy that you have given to me over the years.”
As for Schweigert, she’ll be enjoying a small gathering with her family over the weekend, and then volunteering for the village again by manning the phones Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
“I have truly enjoyed working with and for the residents of the village. We have fantastic people," Schweigert concluded. "You always run into those people who are incredibly frustrated on one issue, but as long as you don’t take it personally, you get past it. If you’re smart, you know that no matter what they’re saying or doing, that it isn’t really you they’re having a problem with, it’s something else and you’re an easy target.”
