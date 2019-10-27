LOCKPORT — Attorneys for a Middleport couple, accused of the rape and sexual abuse of a girl younger than 11 years old, have been given about six weeks to weigh a plea offer in the case.
Assistant District Attorney Lisa Beahre said prosecutors offered Robert C. and Elizabeth M. Wood the opportunity to plead to a single count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
Robert C. Wood, 58, is currently charged with first-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child. His wife, Elizabeth M. Wood, 28, is charged with third-degree aggravated sexual abuse.
The pair is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the child victim on at least two occasions between June 2015 and March 2017.
A co-defendant, Melinda Rich, 56, pleaded guilty in November, before being indicted, to first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Rich admitted to the same conduct the Woods are accused of, involving the same victim.
She faces up to 15 years behind bars when she is sentenced by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon.
As a condition of her plea, Rich agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the case against the Woods.
