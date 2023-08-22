The Village of Middleport will soon look to make a decision on whether senior volunteer firefighters will be eligible to receive benefits through the state-sanctioned Length of Service Award Program.
Village residents will have the opportunity to vote on the referendum in an upcoming special election.
According to VFIS, an insurance group that works with fire and emergency services personnel, the LOSAP program is similar to a retirement program for volunteer firefighters. It provides them with compensation based on years of service with their fire company that is paid for by the residents who live in that fire district.
The goal of the program is to incentivize volunteer firefighters to serve longer with their companies as numbers of volunteers have continued to dwindle.
The village’s original plan was to hold their special election on the same day residents in three of the town of Royalton’s districts will be voting on their referendum, Sept. 7, but that is no longer the case.
“In the beginning, it was assumed it could be run by the town and it could encompass all of us. As we found out later on, it had to be done separately by taxable entity,” Mayor Dan Dodge told the Union-Sun & Journal.
This and other changes to the LOSAP provisions set by VFIS, Dodge said, have caused the village to reexamine program costs before they put out a referendum to be voted on.
“We needed to know exactly what it’s going to cost taxpayers. So many numbers have been thrown around over time that we just wanted to make sure we’re giving people the correct information,” he said.
Through LOSAP, the amount that a firefighter gets paid per month is based on a system of points that are earned based on their length and extent of service with the fire company. A firefighter would be eligible to receive benefits once they turn 65 and can make up to $400 per month.
According to Darren Burdick, Middleport firefighter and former department president, if the village enters into an inter-municipal agreement with Royalton it would lower program costs.
“The town would operate the program (in all the districts). The village would basically just give over their portion of the money but the town would run it,” Burdick said. The village doesn’t have to run a separate plan and pay extra administration fees on them.”
Additionally, Burdick thinks instituting the program will greatly benefit with the retention of existing members and is “hopeful” that it can help recruit new firefighters as well.
If the referendum passes in the special election, it would go into effect on Jan. 1.
While Dodge did not put a specific timeline on when a special election would be held, he said that the board plans to have an election date and estimated program cost at next month’s village board meeting on Sept. 13.
