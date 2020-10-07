Middleport expanding its Hometown Hero program

MIDDLEPORT — After an overwhelming positive response in its first year, the village will expand its Hometown Hero veteran recognition program in 2021, village historian Christa Lutz announced.
Hometown Hero banners recognize Middleportians who served or are currently serving in a branch of the U.S. armed forces. The banners are purchased by family, friends or another "sponsor" of the veteran and they're hung throughout the village between Memorial Day and Veterans Day, after which they're put into storage until the following Memorial Day.
The program is for men and women who have resided in the village at some time in their life and are presently serving or were honorably discharged from service. Featured veterans may be living or deceased.
Presently 46 banners are on display and the village will take orders for additional banners between Nov. 1 and Dec. 15. The cost is $185.
Guidelines and application forms can be downloaded from www.villageofmiddleport.org or picked up at the village hall, 24 Main St. Completed applications should be mailed to Christa Lutz, 24 Main St., Middleport, NY 14105, or emailed to MdptHometownHeroes@gmail.com.
