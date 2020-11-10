The Middleport Food Pantry is closed until further notice because of staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa VanBuren, the decision followed reports about parts of Western New York being inside the "yellow zone."
That's New York State's label for an area where Covid infections are on the rise and crowd control / reduction measures are imposed in response. Most of Erie County was dubbed a "yellow zone" on Monday.
"The volunteers at the food pantry are all in the most vulnerable age group," VanBuren said. "So, they are concerned about possible exposure, which is completely understandable."
