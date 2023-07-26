The Village of Middleport will again be taking part in a community event that is conducted nationwide on Tuesday.
The event, known as National Night Out, takes place in municipalities across the United States on the first Tuesday in August every year.
Local organizers Dorothy Barr and Kellie LePard, members of the Middleport Beautification Committee, said the event gives community members the opportunity to interact directly with police and fire officers in an effort to build relationships between law enforcement and the community.
“It builds camaraderie in the neighborhoods so everyone gets along,” Barr said.
“(It’s about) making communities safer and more caring places to work and live,” LePard added.
This is the second year that Middleport is taking part in National Night Out. Activities are planned in the village center, on Park Avenue, Main, State and South Vernon streets.
Barr and the beautification committee were inspired to take part in National Night Out after seeing Medina participate.
“We were wondering when we were going to do something (for the village), so I grabbed Kellie and we went with it,” Barr said.
Last year’s event featured demonstrations by Middleport Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Gasport, Hartland, Terry’s Corners and Wolcottsville volunteer fire companies. LePard anticipates all of them will return for this year’s event.
“The community really jumped on it and residents were excited about this. They’re all looking forward to it again this year,” LePard said.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., in addition to the demonstrations, there will be games, country line dancing and food trucks. Several businesses in the village are hosting events and giveaways for children.
Middleport is one of 148 municipalities participating in National Night Out in New York state. For more information, visit www.natw.org.
