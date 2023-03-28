MIDDLEPORT — The Village of Middleport Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting about the 2023-2024 budget at 7 p.m. April 3. Mayor-elect Dan Dodge will take office on April 3 and has requested that the board’s April business meeting — at which budget adoption is expected — be postponed to 7 p.m. April 11, according to village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa M. VanBuren.
Middleport meeting schedule adjusted
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- A sneak peek at Lockport High School's 'All Shook Up'
- Rock Burger owner appearing on Food Network show
- Residential fire investigated in Village of Lewiston
- All eyes on the interim
- Ron Cheatham, supporters appeal to school board for his reinstatement
- Hartland highway chief marks 50 years on the job
- Bill would create retirement pay for older inmates
- Two Starpoint wrestlers charged by Niagara County Sheriff's for alleged harassment
- Fires behind two Falls businesses under investigation
- Drone employed to locate fleeing man who assaulted a Lockport police officer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.