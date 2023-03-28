MIDDLEPORT — The Village of Middleport Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting about the 2023-2024 budget at 7 p.m. April 3. Mayor-elect Dan Dodge will take office on April 3 and has requested that the board’s April business meeting — at which budget adoption is expected — be postponed to 7 p.m. April 11, according to village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa M. VanBuren.

