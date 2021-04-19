MEDINA — Isabelle King Schultz, a former resident of Middleport, was treated to a 100th birthday celebration Saturday at the Willows.
Schultz, who turned 100 on April 16, received visits from her family and friends and greeted a parade of vehicles that drove through the Willows parking lot to wish her happy birthday.
Born April 16, 1921, to James and Anna Annable Noble in Johnson Creek, Schultz spent some of her early childhood in Canada, but lived most of her live in the Middleport/Medina area.
She married Emory Bauer and they had three children, Bill Bauer of Texas, Mary Ann Bauer of Niagara Falls and the late Dian Bauer Grove. After she and Bauer separated, she married Robert King and had three more children: twins Susan King Webber of Middleport and Sharon King Kusmierczak of Brockport and Steven King. After Robert King died, she married Donald Schultz.
Schultz has 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, many of whom attended her birthday celebration.
Schultz, who has resided at the Willows assisted living facility for the past 15 years, is a member of the United Methodist Church in Middleport, where she organized the congregation's turkey dinners for many years. She drove for Tri-Town Ambulance and worked in the Royalton Hartland school cafeteria for 15 years. She loved camping with her family.
Schultz noted she had seen, on television, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as well as her marriage to Prince Philip, and on Saturday she watched Prince Philip’s funeral.
She remembers her family’s first car, a Ford, and also remembers their house had no indoor plumbing, so they used an outhouse.
While in her teens, Schultz taught herself to knit, a hobby that became her passion and one she still enjoys today. The hundreds of items she has made include lap robes, Mary Maxim sweaters, Christmas stockings, baby hats and mittens, many of which she gave to church groups.
Schultz has become hard of hearing, but she can still see well enough to knit, and friends were invited to bring her a skein of any kind of “Red Heart” yarn for her birthday.
The family set up a table and chairs outside the entrance to the Willows, where Schultz sat bundled up in front of a small heater, so vehicles could drive past her in the driveway and wish her a happy birthday. Many stopped to hand a gift bag out the window or run up and give Schultz a gift and a hug.
Schultz still enjoys having her nails and hair done and she reads her Bible faithfully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.