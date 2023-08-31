All officers at Middleport Police Department will soon be outfitted with body cameras.
Recently, the Village of Middleport secured a $6,000 grant from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services to purchase the equipment.
This will mark the the department's first use of body cameras.
"It's something that's brand spanking new," Police Chief John Swick said.
Swick said the village has never been opposed to body cameras for police officers, nor was there a particular incident that prompted MPD to acquire them. Cost proved to be the biggest obstacle in the way of the department buying cameras up until this point.
The police department will spend approximately $5,000 on eight body cameras, docking stations and the software and hardware to operate them. Swick estimated the cameras will be fully implemented in the next couple months.
The remaining $1,000 of the grant will be put towards the implementation of an "in-house" system to store the cameras' footage. Swick said that in most cases, the footage will only be stored for up to 90 days.
"We’re not going to keep every vehicle stop, but we can also red flag something and hold on to it for future use if needed," he said.
Mayor Dan Dodge supports MPD's use of body cameras and said it will be a good method to ensure the safety of residents and officers.
"John is pretty thorough when he investigates something like this," Dodge said. "It will be a great asset for the village."
Swick said the cameras will be particularly useful when working with local courts and will be helpful for overall transparency between the police department and the community.
"It aids in securing and protecting the trust we already have in our community," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.