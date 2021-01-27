The Middleport Police Reform Committee will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, at the Scout House. The meeting is open to the public and questions and comments can be posed to the committee. Seating is limited in order to maintain proper social distancing and face covering is required. For more information, call village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa VanBuren at (716) 735-3303.
Middleport Police reform panel to convene
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
John F. Miller, of Pendleton, NY, passed January 24, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Vanderhoek); dearest father of John R. (Shelley) and Melody Miller; cherished grandfather of Reegan and Griffin Miller; dear brother of Maureen (late Francis) Fronckowiak. The family will be present on …
Most Popular
Articles
- Newfane High School reviewing 'Of Mice and Men' after student complaint
- Niagara Falls family forced from home after car crash
- Lockport resident named executive director at Embry-Riddle University
- Historic tavern owner runs into opposition on rezoning plan
- Police reports published on Jan. 25
- Craig Bacon is Lockport's new city historian
- Garage, motor vehicles destroyed in Hartland fire
- Focus groups forming in Newfane
- Downtown 'DG' on hold due to land contamination
- Police reports published Jan. 20, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.