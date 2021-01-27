The Middleport Police Reform Committee will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, at the Scout House. The meeting is open to the public and questions and comments can be posed to the committee. Seating is limited in order to maintain proper social distancing and face covering is required. For more information, call village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa VanBuren at (716) 735-3303.

