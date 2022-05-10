A local law requiring the inspection and removal of stormwater connections to the village’s wastewater collection system at the time of sale or transfer of a property will be the topic of a public hearing Monday in the village of Middleport.
Middleport Village Coordinator Brian Bobbitt said the law is necessary due to New York Department of Environmental Conservation requirements that stormwater doesn’t empty into wastewater treatment.
“What happens is you have people that have sump pumps, and they will put it right into sanitary drains,” said Bobbitt. “We don’t want that, and the DEC doesn’t want that.”
The intention is to keep the village’s wastewater treatment system from processing water that doesn’t need to be processed — and keep it from wasting money in the process.
“We’re spending money and time processing rainwater that can go into any creek without being processed,” Bobbitt explained.
If the law is adopted, stormwater would need to be directed elsewhere, but not toward sanitary drains. This could potentially have an impact on low-lying places, as the stormwater would no longer have any drainage to go to. Middleport doesn’t have a villagewide storm drainage system.
Bobbitt said that the village had already done something similar back in 2000, and while he feels this is necessary, he’s unsure as to whether there are any drains like this still active in Middleport.
The hearing is set for 7 p.m., Monday, May 16, at the Middleport Village Hall, 24 Main St.
