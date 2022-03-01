Two Village of Middleport trustees are running for re-election during village elections on March. 15.
Dennis J. McAvoy and Thomas C. Conley are running for another two years on the village board.
McAvoy has been on the Middleport Board of Trustees for seven years. He's hoping to encourage business development.
“I want to encourage more people to come in for our stores,” McAvoy said. “It’s been quite slow due to the problems we’ve had with Covid. I think now that it’s hopefully coming to an end that we can move forward.”
Conley is the current deputy-mayor of Middleport and has been on the board for 25 years. He said he initially was considering not running for another term but reconsidered after taking into account the issues the village was still dealing with due to the pandemic, financing in particular.
“Due to the pandemic, there were a lot of challenges that the board was facing,” said Conley. “I didn’t think it was right to leave an open void, so I agreed to go another term.”
The election will take place noon to 9 p.m. March 15 at the Middleport Village Hall, 24 Main St., Middleport.
