MIDDLEPORT — The Middleport Village Board will convene via Zoom teleconference at 7 p.m. April 20 to hold its monthly business meeting and public hearings on the proposed 2020-2021 village budget and fire protection contract with Middleport Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.
Any member of the public who wishes to participate in the hearings may do so by visiting https://zoom.us/j/478560412 Meeting ID: 478 560 412, and following the appropriate prompts.
The proposed 2020-2021 budget projects spending of $1.96 million. That's about $60,000 less than in Fiscal Year 2019-2020, due to lower than expected spending on sewer capital improvements, according to Clerk-Treasurer Rebecca Schweigert.
The budget does not show any substantial changes in operations or staffing at this time, Schweigert said. The projected 2020-2021 village tax rate is $10.71 per $1,000 of property value, an increase of 28 cents per $1,000. Sewer and water rates are unchanged, Schweigert said.
The proposed contract with Middleport fire company is for $100,000. That's $2,200 more than the village paid in the current fiscal year.
A detailed copy of the tentative budget is available for inspection at the village clerk’s office during office hours.
The hearings and business meeting will be recorded and transcribed, Schweigert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.