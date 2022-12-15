Rain and snow this evening changing to rain late. Low 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: December 15, 2022 @ 4:15 pm
Village work session slated
The Middleport Village Board will convene for a work session at 6 p.m. Monday, prior to its regularly scheduled business meeting at the village hall, 24 Main St., Clerk-Treasurer Lisa M. VanBuren announced.
