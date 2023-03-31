Middleport budget meeting added
MIDDLEPORT — A second village budget workshop has been scheduled for next week as mayor-elect Dan Dodge takes office.
Special meetings about the proposed 2023-2024 village budget are set for 7 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa M. VanBuren.
The board’s April business meeting, at which budget adoption is expected, remains scheduled for 7 p.m. April 11.
Canisters explode at Nouryon Chemical
NEWFANE — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Drone Team was among first responders to an incident at Nouryon Chemical Inc. on Thursday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, central dispatch fielded a call about a possible fire in a building at the site, 2153 Lockport Olcott Road, about 3:15 p.m. The building is used to store organic peroxide, and canisters of the chemical were believed to be exploding in the building.
The drone team used a robot to assist responding firefighters’ assessment of the interior, the sheriff’s office reported. Fire company personnel and the county HazMat team were able to stop the uncontrolled chemical reaction and devise a plan to address the problem. Crews were expected to remain at the scene until the problem was fully resolved.
No immediate danger to the public was present, the sheriff’s office reported. The building sustained an unknown amount of damage due to the explosions.
