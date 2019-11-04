The Village of Middleport is launching its own Hometown Heroes project.
When driving through the village next May through November, visitors will see street banners honoring the men and women from the village who have served in the armed forces. The banners will feature a photo of the service person as well as their rank, branch of service and where they served during their tenure.
Banners can be purchased by friends and family who wish to honor their hometown heroes. Information on the guidelines, as well as the application, can be found on the Hometown Heroes page of the village’s website, www.villageofmiddleport.org, and at the village hall, 24 Main St.
Orders will be accepted through Dec. 31. Banners will be ordered after that date to ensure they are ready for display on Memorial Day 2020. They will hang throughout the summer and will be taken down after Veterans Day 2020. The village will provide storage through the winter for the banners, which will once again go on display the following year.
Questions may be sent to MdptHometownHeroes@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.