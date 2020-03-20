Midnight marks big change at U.S. borders

The border between the United States and Canada will be officially closed to all "non-essential" personnel at 11:59 p.m. today and will remain closed through April 20.
The northern border closure was formalized by leaders from both countries and the details were announced Friday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Mexico and the U.S. also announced Friday that they would also prohibit all “non-essential” travel across their shared border as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Homeland security officials, noting that cross-border trade between the U.S. and Canada represents a value to both countries of $1.7 billion, indicated that the "non-essential" ban includes anything considered tourism or recreational in nature.
In carrying out the ban, Homeland Security officials said steps will be taken to "preserve supply chains" to ensure that food, fuel and life-saving medicines reach people in both countries. They noted that trucking will not be impacted by the new measure. Americans and Canadians who cross the land border every day to do essential work or for other urgent or essential reasons will not be impacted.
"In each of our countries, we are encouraging people to exercise caution by avoiding unnecessary contact with others," U.S. and Canadian border officials said in a joint statement. "This collaborative and reciprocal measure is an extension of that prudent approach."
Earlier this week, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo, urged federal officials to make sure the travel of emergency personnel living in either country would be compromised by the decision to close the border to "non-essential" personnel.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center President and CEO Joe Ruffolo told him the health care facility did not anticipate any issues with getting their health care workers who live in Canada across the border to work.
"It's gonna be sad for those of us who like to go to Canada for a little bit of enjoyment, but essential people and supplies will continue (to be able to cross)," Restaino said.
Mexico, the U.S. and Canada also agreed to immediately turn back anyone trying to cross their borders illegally, with U.S. officials saying that the unchecked entry of people from around the world poses a potential health risk because of the rapidly spreading virus.
“The actions we are taking together with our North American partners will save countless lives,” President Donald Trump said in announcing the measures.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.