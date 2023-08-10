The Mighty Niagara Half Marathon is among the Top 10 Destination Half Marathons Around the World.
So announced the half marathon organizer, Niagara Hospice, on Thursday. The listing is by Outdoors Wire powered by USA Today Sports.
Described by Outdoors Wire as a “breathtaking downhill course that follows the Niagara River,” the Mighty Niagara 13.1 mile run is a USATF certified course offering scenic views of two historic villages, four state parks, the Lower Niagara River, Lake Ontario, Canada and the Toronto skyline.
“Runners come to experience the sights and sounds of Niagara County while testing their mettle to cross the finish line,” Niagara Hospice President & CEO John Lomeo said. “The celebration afterwards is a poignant reminder of living life to its fullest.”
The Mighty Niagara has had 13,750 participants since its inception, according to Niagara Hospice. It’s is a fundraiser and proceeds support the specialized care and services provided by the organization.
This year’s Mighty Niagara Half Marathon is scheduled for Sept. 30. That kicks off at Artpark State Park, while the Hospice Dash 5K starts at Porter on the Lake Town Park. Both races finish at Porter on the Lake, where a post-race party is held. Trophies, cash prizes, medals and pins are awarded.
To register, buy tickets to the party, volunteer or help sponsor, contact Allison Bolt, special events coordinator, at 716-280-0766 or allison.bolt@niagarahospice.org.
