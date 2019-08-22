Mike Baumann granted 3-year contract extension

NEWFANE — The Newfane School Board this month renewed its contract with Superintendent Michael Baumann for three years, with pay increases every year.
Baumann was appointed the district superintendent in 2015.
Upfront, Baumann will get a roughly $3,000 raise, taking his salary from $160,752 to $163,967, according to the contract. In succeeding years, he'll get a 2% pay increase or more, if the school board elects to amend the contract.
Baumann's benefits package stayed the same. The district pays 85 percent of his health insurance premium and he is granted 25 vacation days, 50 sick days, four personal days and five bereavement leave days.
School board president James Schmitt said the agreement is a "good contract."
"I think it will benefit the district, and I think it will benefit the board and the superintendent's relationship as well."
An additional change in the contract is language permitting four meetings to evaluate the relationship between the board and the superintendent. The old contract required one meeting.
"This is kind of a way for us to have ongoing conversations on meeting goals," Schmitt said.
Baumann said he is "very happy" with the agreement and thanked the board for committing to him again for three years.
"I love it here in Newfane. It's a wonderful district here, and I plan on retiring from here," he said.
