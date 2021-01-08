Mike Norris to chair Assembly Minority Conference

New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, has been named chair of the Assembly Minority Conference and reappointed to membership on the Assembly committees on Rules and Ways and Means, his office announced on Friday.
The appointments make Norris, a third-term lawmaker, among the most influential members of the Assembly Republican conference, according to his spokesman Paul Bologna.
Said Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay about Norris, “Mike has been an outstanding representative since coming to Albany and has worked tirelessly on a wide range of issues for the people of the 144th Assembly District. He has shown tremendous leadership during these unprecedented times, and I applaud his tireless work for his constituents and our conference.”
Norris will keep his leadership position as ranking member on the Assembly Election Law Committee, to help oversee and improve the state’s election process, and is joining the Assembly Judiciary and Transportation committees.
The Assembly Rules Committee helps oversee the legislative process and the Ways and Means Committee oversees the state budget process.
“These are all important roles. We need better roads and infrastructure, and I’ll be fighting hard for that, especially during the budget," Norris said. "But on top of my legislative work, me and my staff are also here to help constituents directly ... . As the pandemic continues, I know many are still struggling with unemployment or the uncertainty their business faces. Please don’t hesitate to contact us for help with these state issues."
To get in touch with Norris, email norrism@nyassembly.gov or call 839-4691.
