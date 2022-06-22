Miles named group editor of US&J, Gazette

Joyce Miles has been named group editor of the Lockport Union Sun & Journal and Niagara Gazette effective immediately.
In her new role, Miles will continue to oversee the Lockport Journal newsroom as well as guide coverage and direct reporters at both newspapers. She will also continue to serve as the managing editor of the weekly Hometown Extra.
"Joyce has been a guiding force in Lockport for many years and it will be great to have her skills and experience in helping to lead both papers forward," Managing Editor Matt Winterhalter said. "Coming out of the pandemic, we are continuing to add back newsroom staff and have big things planned for the future."
This past year, Miles was instrumental in the Lockport Union Sun & Journal's bicentennial celebration — helping to coordinate a ceremony at the newspaper, an exhibit at the Kenan Center and manage the 200th anniversary magazine published on Dec. 8, 2021.
"Joyce has been with the Lockport Union Sun & Journal for more than 30 years," added Cheryl Phillips, general manager of the US&J and Gazette. "Her experience with both Orleans and Niagara counties will prove valuable in the future of both publications. She is a strong advocate for local journalism and will continue to strive for relevance, accuracy and accountability throughout the communities we serve."
Joyce started working for the US&J in the summer of 1991, in the composing room where editorial and advertising content were joined on master pages and shipped off to the press room, at South Transit and Summit streets.
From composing, Miles went to the newsroom and became a beat reporter with side duties including editing and correspondent coordination. From 2001 to 2004, she was on loan to a sister paper, the Medina Journal-Register, and upon her return to Lockport she picked up where she’d left off, coordinating content across “A side” desks — local news, community, opinions and features.
A lifelong resident of Niagara County, Miles currently resides in Middleport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.