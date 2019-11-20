Three Starpoint High School alumni, who were killed in action during the Vietnam War, will be honored with a Military Wall of Honor.
The wall will be unveiled at the high school at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 6.
“Starpoint is proud to honor three former Starpoint students who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country,” district Superintendent Sean Croft said. “The Starpoint Military Wall of Honor will serve as a symbol of courage for our students, staff, and community members for years to come."
"It will also serve as a constant reminder of the bravery demonstrated by these three Starpoint students: Olin R. Thrush (Class of 1963), Thomas G. Carlisle II (Class of 1964), and Timothy J. Monkelbaan (Class of 1970).”
According to district officials, the inspiration for the memorial came from Pendleton Veterans Association and research that its members had been conducting on what other school districts have done to honor alumni who had served in the Armed Forces.
“Our hope is that students would like to get involved by learning about the Vietnam War and possibly researching these men that gave all during a turbulent time in United States history. These veterans had dreams, went to school functions, played sports, and attended Starpoint like the students of today, hoping for the best in their future,” said Thomas Thompson, president of Pendleton Veterans Association.
Corporal Olin Richard Thrush served in the Marines from 1962 to 1966 as a rifleman. He served with Company B, 1st Battalion, 26th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Third Marine Amphibious Force.
Warrant Officer Thomas G. Carlisle II served in the Marines from 1966 to 1968 as a helicopter pilot, utility and light cargo single rotor in the 227th Aviation Battalion/B Company.
Specialist 4 Timothy James Monkelbaan served in the Army from 1970 to 1972.
