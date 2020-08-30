Historic Lockport Millrace Inc. usually has its summer fundraiser well underway by this time. Whether it’s installing a walking path along the upper Mill Race or constructing pavilions, the group has been very active in the Lockport community.
This year, however, board members decided that rather than continue fundraising for their group’s projects, it was time to give back to the community that’s given them so much.
“We try to do about two or three fundraisers a year that raises money for HLMR, for the work that we’re doing on the Millrace,” said Laura Miskell-Benedict, board member of Historic Lockport Millrace Inc., as well as City of Lockport attorney. “We decided instead of raising money for that, we wanted to give back to our community, so, this is personal money just from the board members that we collected and are going to donate to the two food banks."
The board members of HLMR gave $1,400 to distribute to the Salvation Army of Lockport and Newfane Community Food Pantry.
Miskell-Benedict presented the idea to the rest of the board, inspired by her work in Family Court.
“I am the city attorney, but the majority of my practice is in Family Court and I’m a private attorney that represents children for the state,” she said. “So many of my clients were struggling and their families were struggling at the beginning of this and it was a very difficult thing for me to handle, because I’m used to representing them legally and what was needed was food and to be able to pay their rent.”
Miskell-Benedict said she heard some “unsettling” stories from the case workers in CPS, where she heard of children needing food.
“The Lockport City School District did a fantastic job of having outreach for food, but a lot of my kids their parents don’t have cars to get to the schools,” she said.
The donors included Dr. Todd Retell, Jeffrey Schratz, Brian Hutchinson Esq., Dr. James Shaw, Daniel Dy, Sean Hayen, Dennis DeVine, Scott Geise, Laura Miskell-Benedict Esq. and Valerie Oleksik.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.