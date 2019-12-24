Toys For Smiles has once again delivered for Youth Mentoring Services of Niagara County, the non-profit agency that pairs at-risk children between the ages of 7 and 19 with adult volunteer mentors.
The sixth annual MINI Cooper Christmas caravan, led by Valerie Oleksik, brought about 1,000 toys and gifts to YMS headquarters, Park Avenue, on Dec. 21.
Organizer Dr. Todd Retell of Lockport Dental Group says the caravan grows bigger every year as more MINI Cooper drivers clamor to get in on the act.
On delivery day, members of the caravan pick up toys and gifts at six donation centers in the area — Lockport Dental Group, TJ Maxx, Towne MINI Cooper, and Pizza Plant in Williamsville, Cadence Music in Clarence Center and Village Eatery in Lockport — and, with Santa Claus (Lockport Dental Group partner Dr. James Shaw) in tow, transport the bounty to YMS.
Toys for Smiles is an expression of appreciation for Youth Mentoring Services, according to Retell.
"We want to say thanks to Sue (Capell, director) and her board for all they do," he said.
