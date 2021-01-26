A 12-year-old girl with special needs was found walking in traffic on the Grand Island Bridge on Monday morning.
Niagara Falls police were alerted that the girl was missing from her home about 8:45 a.m. Monday and alerted all local law enforcement agencies. The 12-year-old was said to be autistic and semi verbal, according to New York State Police.
Shortly after she was reported missing, the girl was reported to be walking on the I-190 toward the north Grand Island Bridge. A nearby Border Patrol agent responded and spotted the girl in the traffic lane near the crest of the bridge.
The agent activated his emergency lights and began talking to the girl, who did not respond and kept walking up the bridge.
New York State Police arrived and positioned their vehicles in front of the girl while troopers and the agent continued to talk to the girl. However, troopers said the girl became frightened and started moving toward the edge of the bridge. A trooper was able to run over and get ahold of the girl, safely taking her from the bridge.
While it was below freezing Monday morning, troopers said the girl appeared in good physical health with no physical injuries. She was reunited with her family.
