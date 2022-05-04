Mission accomplished: Wayward pontoon lifted from Niagara Falls rapids

NIAGARA FALLS — Wednesday morning rain delayed the extraction of a wayward ice boom pontoon until afternoon but the lift came off without a hitch.
New York Power Authority Community Affairs Director Lou Paonessa said his organization accepted responsibility.
“It’s our pontoon,” he said. “We pay the freight.”
Asked how much the operation cost, Paonessa said between $25,000 and $30,000.
Lt. Col. Eric Fritz of the New York Army National Guard said the Chinook C-47 flew out of Rochester where the guard flies rescue and medevac missions.
“We’ve done a lot of preparation,” Fritz told assembled media. “The really important part is safety.”
Part of contingency planning for the operation was to bring two helicopters with the second ready if needed, which it was not. Fritz said coordination began four months ago.
The helicopter flew over the scene first to buffet the islands with the downwash from its twin rotors, knocking down any dead trees or branches with no one present. It bounced the pontoon against its 40,000 pound test rope causing it to strain but the 3,500 pound, 30-foot long steel tube held fast.
Paonessa said the pontoon, once removed, would be trucked to the Power Authority’s Hamburg storage lot. It will be a spare for future use.
Park Police Lt. Chris Rola said the helicopter lift was just one of the options considered for the extraction. The water is too swift for a boat.
Initially the pontoon was stuck in the middle of the channel where it would have been much more difficult to extract. An industrial-sized wrecker to pull the pontoon to shore was also considered but that, too, was considered too risky because of the strength of the cable required and the risk of rescue team members maneuvering in the swift-paced water.
After the operation-inflicted windstorm, the helicopter returned to lot 3 where the State Park Police Swiftwater Rescue team met for one final safety briefing.
The team then walked back, used safety procedures to cross the raging stream and awaited the return of the helicopter.
The team staged in the water, the helicopter returned, twin straps descended to the pontoon and it was lifted clear and gone in less than 10 minutes.
Paonessa said river flows were reduced by the Power Authority as well as its Canadian counterpart as part of the agreement between the United States and Canada through the International Joint Commission.
“It was a good day,” Rola said. “It can’t go any better than that.”
