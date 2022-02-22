Mission's been clear for local business owner

A distributor of American flags and flag poles in Lockport gave is once again supporting a veteran cause. It's the third time that Grand New Flag owner Philip Kauppinen has donated to Dog Tags New York, an organization that pairs veterans suffering from PTSD with emotional support dogs.
The donation represents 5% of the business’ net profits of 2021, which totaled $2,600. It adds up to a total of $8,200 that Kauppinen has donated to Dogs Tags.
Karl Hinterberger was with his dog, Gunner at the Harrison Building where Grand New Flag is located, along with Mike Shanley and his dog, Ruby, both of Dog Tags New York. Neither of the two are paid for their work with the organization but consider it time well spent, pairing veterans to dogs and training those dogs, or a dog brought in by the veteran, to be an emotional support for that veteran.
“It’s all free, that’s where all the money goes, none of us get paid for doing any of this,” Shanley said.
He also noted that the group does not get grant money or huge corporate sponsors and their work relies on “mom and pop” businesses like Grand New Flag and Kauppinen.
Hinterberger, who is also the director of the Office of Veteran Services at Niagara University, said that the rules around emotional support animals has also shifted.
“They changed the label,” Hinterberger said. “Instead of emotional support for a veteran who has PTSD, and has a dog with him to keep him balanced, it’s now considered a service dog where before it was considered an emotional support animal.”
Hinterberger said that it can be difficult for a veteran, like himself, to know when he’s “not in his comfort zone.” His dog Gunner, he explained, knows when he’s having anxiety even before he does sometimes and will lead him away from the source of that anxiety.
“They’ll guide you out of a situation where you’re not comfortable,” he said. “Even when you don’t know you’re being triggered. He’s done that for me a couple of times.”
As for Kauppinen, he said he looks forward to doing this every year and thinks that his father, who has passed, would approve of the deed.
“I just really like their mission,” Kauppinen said. “One of the founders was a Vietnam veteran, and my dad was a Vietnam veteran, and their mission to adopt rescue dogs and pair them with a veteran that maybe has PSTD or lives alone or has social anxiety and they pay for the training. …
“It’s just my dad loved dogs and he’s gone now, but (it’s) just that whole thing. Rescuing the dog and rescuing the veteran, so to speak. Bringing them together. It really helps that veteran to have that dog, and I just love the whole mission.”
