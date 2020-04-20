While some food pantries in Western New York are experiencing an increased demand for assistance following the downturn in the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, similar organizations in Lockport say it is so far, so good for them right now.
NiaCap Lockport Pantry at 180 Washburn St. reported the crisis has seemingly passed them by.
"There's been not much increase at all," said Kristen Burke, one of the staff at NiaCap. "It's going on as before (the crisis)."
Much of the same was reported by Brother's Keeper Outreach, Raymond Community Church and the Gasport Community Food Pantry.
Meanwhile, The Salvation Army in Lockport is reporting a 10% uptick in use of the food pantry at 50 Cottage St.
"They come to our food pantry, about 175 to 180 families per month. It varies," said Major Jose Santiago, commander of the local Salvation Army. "Now we are at 200 families per month."
Mike Ulrich of All Saints – St. Vincent DePaul Society said he's actually seen a decrease in patronage of the All Saints pantry at 30 Heritage Court.
"I can't explain it. I really wish I could explain it, but I can't," he said.
While client numbers haven't changed much, the way food pantries are operating during the pandemic has changed.
"We have another area in front of our pantry, an isolated room that we put tables up and we put food on the tables, and we don't get near our client," Ulrich said.
Karen Langdon of Brother's Keeper says the pantry serves about 40 to 50 families a month and informs those clients of a food pick-up occurring once at the beginning month, rather than twice a month, its usual schedule.
"They drive up, and we give them the bags," she said.
The bags contain dry goods such as pasta and cereal, canned meals and personal care items such as toilet paper, soap and shampoo.
Langdon said registration forms are available.
It's a different story in Niagara Falls. As the community continues to deal with the economic fallout from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, local groups like the Salvation Army and Heart, Love and Soul food pantry are serving hundreds of people where they once served dozens per week.
Major Steve Carroll and the staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue are seeing increased demand, especially on Thursdays, the day the organization holds its weekly food distribution program.
