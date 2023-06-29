NEWFANE — A new residential development is in the works to replace a longtime mobile home park in Wrights Corners.
The development, Wrights Country Cottages, will consist of 19 stick built homes replacing almost all of the existing mobile homes at 6520 Ridge Road.
The stick built rental homes will be single-story, permanent structures sized between 700 and 800 square feet, according to property owner Bart Adams. He estimated the project cost is about $1.3 million.
The stick built houses are “basically about the same size as the mobile homes that were there,” Adams said.
The development will primarily house tenants over the age of 55.
“I think there’s a need for the people that are retiring and they want to downsize,” Adams said.
Adams, an Orchard Park resident, formerly owned several local mobile home parks. When he purchased 6520 Ridge Road roughly two years ago, he said, initially he wanted to keep it as a mobile home park and renovate existing structures on the property. Since then, increased costs of mobile home construction supplies made him change his mind.
Mike Metzger, owner of Metzger Civil Engineering, who is working with Adams on the development, said that since there will no longer be mobile homes on the property, they have been working with the Town of Newfane to rezone it for residential use.
“Mobile homes are guided by (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) laws as opposed to a permanent structure that falls under New York state and town building codes,” Metzger said. “And because the new structures will not be mobile homes, they don’t apply with the HUD definition anymore.”
Metzger added that they will be looking to make various improvements at the site, including new water lines.
Adams said they intend to construct some of the stick built homes on site, while others will be constructed off site and transported. Additionally, Adams saidm, he will be working to relocate the five residents who still live in mobile homes on the property.
Adams said he expects the transition to begin in late August-September and hopes to wrap. up construction by next spring.
