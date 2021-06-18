Troy Hodge, a father, son, fiancé and friend, was declared dead after arriving at Eastern Niagara Hospital in the early hours of June 17, 2019 following an encounter with Lockport police.
Two years later, his mother, Fatima Hodge, is actively advocating for change within Lockport Police Department, whose policies and actions she believes caused her son’s death. She hopes change will prevent additional deaths of Black citizens.
On Thursday, two years to the day that her son died, Hodge addressed a crowd of about 75 people gathered at her Park Avenue residence to begin another walk to city hall.
“How are we going to make that change?” Hodge asked. “Through you and you and you and I. Change will come, but we got to come together. Stop the hate, that’s the number one. Stop the hate, show love!”
Mayor Michelle Roman also spoke before the assortment of young and elderly, black and white, gathered where Troy Hodge drew his final breath; where his mother watched helplessly while law enforcement swarmed her son during what was supposed to be a medical check prompted by her call.
“His life was cut short, and it’s very sad for our entire community to have had this happen,” Roman said.
“As the mayor of the City of Lockport, I just want you to know that we have taken steps to prevent this type of thing from happening again. We are dealing with improved training, including mental health training, deescalation training and bias training,” she said. “We want to make sure we have community policing and that everybody is engaged in a positive way and we are here for you and you are here for us in one community.”
Roman also told the crowd that the Police Board of Commissioners, which is responsible for all hiring, firing and discipline at LPD, now has majority African-American membership. That’s a first in city history, she said as the crowd applauded.
“I want to encourage you all to take this time to try to volunteer in your community, to help us and engage with us to make the positive change last for a long time,” Roman said. “Beyond when I’m going to be here, beyond when Miss Hodge is going to be here. We want Troy’s legacy to be a positive change for the City of Lockport.”
For the walk from Hodge’s house to city hall, streets were blocked off by police so as not to hinder the protesters’ path. Last year, on the same date, police were in full riot gear around the Lockport Municipal Building. This year, Roman and Fatima Hodge walked together until the crowd reshaped itself in front of the building.
At city hall, Lockport resident LaDrea Ingram spoke her piece through a bull horn.
“Troy deserved to be treated like a human. We have pre-existing conditions of being assembled and represented as three-fifths as a person, but we are human and deserve to live and thrive in this land,” Ingram said. “We cannot avoid the pre-existing condition but we can change the narrative of how we overcome that position.”
“The moment we come collectively and have a unified sound, not just noise, we can mobilize change,” she declared, then asked what that sound would be.
“Inclusiveness, fairness,” said one.
“Unity,” said another.
“Love,” said many.
“Justice.”
“Justice,” Ingram repeated.
“Community,” said another.
“Community,” Ingram repeated. “You can choose to begin to take this day and mobilize. If you begin to take the two or three gathered today and make a step forward, you will begin to see love, you will begin to see justice, you’ll begin to see joy, because you have a unity in the collective sound. The more that you learn and understand you have a voice, that’s what makes you human.”
“That’s the one thing we have is our voice,” she said, and the crowd began to repeat her words.
“Let us create peace, love, unity, justice. Let us create social justice. Let us create things that have never been done before. Let us create a model practice and yes, we’re Lockport, but we’re great. As long as we know we have the let-us power, nothing can stop us. So, you all go be great.”
