YOUNGSTOWN — The H2Gro facility on Pletcher Road has suspended its tomato-growing operation but that doesn't mean the greenhouses are permanently out of commission.
The facility stopped producing tomatoes back in early 2017 after increased competition drove the cost of tomatoes down a level that made the operation, part of Modern Corp., unsustainable. However, according to Modern Corp. CEO Michael McInerney, they've been on the lookout for a replacement crop that would make the business more lucrative.
"The real simple explanation is the tomato market changed substantially," he said. "We suspended operations and we're continuing to evaluate other crops, or even tomatoes, and looking for some use for that facility that will work from both an operational standpoint and an economical standpoint."
When it was in operation, the H2Gro facility made use of a unique technology to keep the greenhouses heated and create a year-round growing climate. This was accomplished when Modern teamed up with Innovative Energy Systems to convert emissions from Modern's nearby landfill into electrical energy which was used to power the 35,000 square-foot greenhouses.
In June of 2008, the technology used to operate the facility was considered to be so cutting-edge that a crew from the Discovery Channel came to Lewiston to shoot footage there for an episode of "Planet Earth."
When it was open, H2Gro produced millions of tomatoes, which were shipped to local and national grocery stores, including Whole Foods Market in New York City.
In the past, Modern had expressed interest in a different crop – medical marijuana – but that didn't work out either. Local officials emphasized that the project would create a number of well-paying jobs in the county, but that didn't convince the state to accept their application. They instead granted licenses to five other applicants.
After being turned down, Modern considered several other options, including eggplants, cucumbers, different kinds of tomatoes or even hops. However, none of those turned out to be the best fit for H2Gro.
McInerney said Modern has received several proposals for new uses for the greenhouses, but so far nothing has worked out. He said Modern is still keeping their eyes open for new options.
"We have a big investment in that facility and would like to see it work," he said. "We would like to be able to add more jobs to the area and the other benefits that it brings, but, for us, it has to make sense financially."
