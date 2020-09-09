Modern Disposal Services will begin providing automated waste collection in Barker, Cambria, Middleport, Newfane, Pendleton and Somerset on Jan. 1.
Automated collection in the Town of Porter will begin on Oct. 1, under a new six-year agreement. In recent weeks, Porter residents received 95-gallon waste carts from the town.
Modern says automation is safer for truck operators, makes residential curbside areas tidier on collection days, and reduces animal and vermin access to waste. The trucks run on compressed natural gas, which makes them quieter than diesel trucks, the company added.
“We’re really excited about providing innovative collection services to ... many more Niagara County residents,” said Modern President/CEO Michael P. McInerney. “With the totes and automated trucks, we can maintain our commitment to the community by providing a cleaner and safer pickup process.”
The move to automation and cart-based trash collection will require that large “bulk” items be collected quarterly.
Modern, a family-owned company founded in 1964, is headquartered on Model City Road in Lewiston. In June, the company announced it had taken over the Western New York facilities, many of the employees, and the equipment, of Phoenix, Arizona-based Republic Services.
With facilities in Model City, Blasdell and Buffalo, along with operations in Niagara Falls and Smithville, Ontario, the company has more than 14,000 commercial customers and 300,000 residential customers.
Customers with questions about implementation or Modern services may call 800-330-7107.
