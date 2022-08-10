The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office recently acquired a new underwater metal detector unit for its underwater recovery team by way of a donation from Modern Disposal Services. The new device has advanced technology that makes it easier to locate a variety of articles. The county dive team has not had an underwater metal detector in recent years due to lack of funding.
“With this donation our underwater recovery team will have the tools they need as they operate in challenging conditions,” Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. “We are thankful for community partners like Modern that support our law enforcement mission.”
The donation was lined up by James Carroll, district 3 county coroner, who contacted local businesses and organizations to put out the word about the dive team’s need.
“We are happy to partner with the sheriff’s office to further the safety of our community,” Modern CEO Mike McInerney said. “Safety is our top priority, every day, for our employees, our families, and our towns.”
The new device has already been used in a few recovery efforts, including the discovery of a gun in holster.
