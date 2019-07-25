Molinaro's Italian Festival will be held Aug. 4 outside the restaurant at Walnut and Pine streets. The annual festival is a celebration of Italian heritage through food, music and community.
This year's celebration is in memory of Robert Newton and the bocce tournament is being held in memory of Russ Mendicino
Molinaro's Italian Festival was established in 2000 to celebrate Antoinette Molinaro's successful battle against breast cancer and to honor and assist others in the community going through the same experience.
Proceeds from the event are used for Team Cure at Roswell Park Cancer Institute and local residents who are battling cancer. To date, the festival has generated more than $150,000 for cancer research at RPCI, according to organizers.
Over the years the festival has grown to include a number of local businesses and restaurants; and each year the entertainment includes various local performers, a multiple team bocce tournament, a Chinese auction, a basket raffle and, of course, a spaghetti-eating contest and homemade sauce and wine contests.
The festival will be held rain-or-shine beginning at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.