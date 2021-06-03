Monday Night cruise-ins are back

EDITOR'S NOTE: Barb Scirto, Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club member, composed this note to the community concerning the Covid safety rules that are in place for Monday Night Cruises at Ida Fritz Park.
• • •
It's been a long wait, but The Monday Night Cruises at Ida Fritz Park are starting up again this Monday, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. The “Fun, Family and Free” events are run by the Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club.
Although the cruises are outdoor events, masks and social distancing will be required while walking around the park. Masks will not be required while attendees are sitting, eating or drinking.
We are proud that our cruises bring the whole community together on a weekly basis, and that we have families of all ages attending. We are mindful that the Covid vaccine is not yet available to children under 12 years old. Living our Optimist motto “Friend of Youth” and our club motto “Fun, Family, Free,” we need to do everything possible to keep our children, cruisers, and guests safe.
Also, because the insurance for our cruises is furnished by Optimist International, we must abide by their and New York State guidelines. We hope that everyone will follow them so our Monday Night Cruises can continue throughout the summer.
Hank Nevins will be back spinning tunes from the gazebo, the Sunrise Optimist Club will be cooking hot dogs and burgers for your dinner, and Dick Russell’s Ice Cream truck will be available to take care of your sweet tooth!
I hope to see you all Monday!
