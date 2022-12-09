The City of Lockport will be paying its deductible of $15,000 to its insurance company, New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, to pay for the $3 million settlement awarded to the Estate of Troy Hodge.
The city was involved in litigation after Hodge died while in the custody of the Lockport Police Department in June of 2019. An extended investigation by the office of Attorney General Letitia James did not find evidence to bring charges against the four Lockport police officers involved in the incident.
The settlement of the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Hodge’s family was made in March, but the monetary award was not shared by either the city or Hodge’s family.
Reforms to the Lockport Police Department were made public as a part of the settlement and included mandatory body-cam operation, de-escalation training, implicit bias training and training on how to approach and manage people in mental distress.
