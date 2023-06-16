Dave Mongielo, a Republican candidate for town supervisor, has been told by Niagara County officials that he must make an appointment before visiting the local DMV office again, following a complaint from a DMV employee who said Mongielo swore at her inside the office last month.
In a June 7 letter, the county’s Workforce Violence Prevention Team informed Mongielo he will need to contact Deputy County Clerk Todd O’Bryan to make arrangements to visit the DMV office as a result of a May 25 incident in which a DMV employee said Mongielo addressed her using two expletives and told her “you work for me.”
“We cannot allow this type of behavior toward our employees as they work to serve taxpayers,” the letter stated.
In a Friday interview, Mongielo denied using an F-word but admitted that he did use another swear word while addressing a female DMV employee. He also acknowledged telling the woman that, as a public employee, she worked for him.
In hindsight, Mongielo said, he regrets the language he used but believes he was right to be frustrated by the way the DMV employee handled his attempted transaction inside the Lockport office that day.
“I should apologize and say I shouldn’t have called her a bitch. I should have said ‘you are very unprofessional.’ It was just very frustrating,” Mongielo said.
As for the county’s suggestion that he can’t enter the Lockport DMV office without prior approval, Mongielo said his attorney advised him that restriction is not enforceable because it constitutes a violation of his rights as a U.S. citizen.
“What does scheduling an appointment have to do with me going there?” Mongielo said. “Are they going to have the police there when I go to do a transaction? That doesn’t make any sense.”
In a statement issued to the Union-Sun & Journal, Niagara County Attorney Claude Joerg said the county has not banned Mongielo from visiting the DMV, however, in light of his behavior, Joerg thinks it is within the county’s rights to apply restrictions on his future visitation.
“To be clear, Mr. Mongielo is not prevented from transacting business at the Lockport DMV,” Joerg said. “However, based on his harassment of our employee and the recommendation of the workforce violence prevention team, I believe our action requiring advance notice from him before he enters the DMV in the future is completely appropriate.”
The US&J was made aware of the situation after editors and the publisher received a copy of the Workforce Violence Prevention Team’s letter to Mongielo from Mark Crocker, the incumbent town supervisor who’s being challenged by Mongielo in the June 27 GOP primary election. Crocker received a copy of the letter from O’Bryan’s boss, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski, a fellow Republican.
Crocker said he shared the letter because he considers it a “serious incident” that voters and residents should know about.
“Dave wants to be the supervisor of the Town of Lockport and he’s demonstrated that in public he has utter disrespect for anybody that challenges him on any issue,” Crocker said.
“In this business of being the town supervisor, you are dealing with the residents every day. I get 10 to 12 phone calls from homeowners every day. You can’t treat people like that,” Crocker said. “You have to have respect for people and for residents and your employees.”
Mongielo pointed out that following a May 10, 2022 dustup at a restaurant in town where Ralph Dufour, husband of town board member Patricia Dufour, forcibly slapped a cell phone out of his hand, Crocker didn’t raise any issues about respecting people or treating people poorly. Also during that incident, Mongielo said, town highway superintendent David Miller was captured on cell phone video repeatedly mocking Mongielo and calling him a “loser.” Further, Mongielo questioned why, as town supervisor, Crocker took no disciplinary action against Town Attorney Tom Seaman after he was charged with driving while intoxicated following an April traffic stop on Stone Road. ”Who’s he holding to a higher standard? Nobody around him,” Mongielo said.
Jastrzemski used his personal email to send a copy of the letter to Crocker’s personal email. The county clerk said he did so because Mongielo is running for public office and he felt the public should know about Mongielo’s conduct.
“The people in Lockport should know who they would be electing as a town supervisor, if in fact that was the case,” Jastrzemski said.
Mongielo, the owner of Robinson Road-based Mongielo’s Auto Specialties, described both Crocker and Jastrzemski as part of the old guard Republican establishment in Niagara County that isn’t above using positions of influence in local government to take care of their own. He accused Jastrzemski of playing politics by sending Crocker, who in January donated $50 to the county clerk’s political campaign, a copy of a letter generated by an internal county committee.
“I think it goes to show the dirty politics in Niagara County,” Mongielo said. “It’s an insiders’ club.”
“They are risking losing the Republican line so they have to do something to try to make us look bad,” he added. “This is a a primary example of what they try to do.”
Crocker and Jastrzemski both denied that the public release of the letter was politically motivated. They both said it was all about alerting the public to Mongielo’s behavior.
“I’m sure some people are going to look at this and say ‘it’s all political,’” Crocker said. “I would hold my own employees to a higher standard and I would hold my competition in this race to a higher standard.”
Jastrzemski said he does not consider his sharing the letter to be an instance of politicking on the job.
“This is about an individual who was 100 percent disrespectful to an employee in the Lockport DMV office, and not just disrespectful but above and beyond disrespectful. There’s nobody anywhere in the county that should be treated like my staff member was treated that day,” he said. “A DMV full of people could hear him yelling and screaming, not just for her to hear but for everybody in that office to hear.”
“I wanted to have him disbarred from any of the three DMV’s in Niagara County for life,” Jastrzemski added.
Mongielo said he went into the DMV office on May 25 to obtain a copy of a motor vehicle title for a friend. He said he went up to the counter and a female employee started to check over his paperwork. Before his transaction was completed, he said, the employee stopped working with him, mid-transaction, and started working with a female customer whom she said warranted first-serve because she had an appointment.
Mongielo said he asked the DMV employee for a number for the office waiting system and she provided him one, but not before giving the other woman the number before the one he received.
Mongielo said he sat down and a different DMV employee called him back the counter, at which time he said the first DMV employee told her co-worker that he had to wait because the customer with the appointment had to be taken care of first.
On his way out of the office, Mongielo said he reminded the employee that she works for him, not the other way around.
“She just went out of the way to inconvenience me,” Mongielo said. “Regardless of standards, there are people in government that take their positions like they are your master when realistically they work for you. It was my expression of frustration of what really happened.”
Mongielo said he’s sure he’s not the first person to have an unpleasant exchange with a DMV employee and he believes a lot of voters can relate.
“I think the voters can realize my frustration, especially dealing with the department of motor vehicles,” he said.
Jastrzemski said DMV office workers did nothing wrong during the May exchange and Mongielo’s behavior was the real problem.
The county clerk said after her interaction with Mongielo, the DMV worker filed a complaint with her supervisor, O’Bryan, and the complaint was referred to human resources and risk management. Jastrzemski said the matter ended up being considered by the county’s workplace violence committee, an internal group that evaluates and takes action on incidents involving inappropriate behavior cited by county employees.
“I pride myself and my staff in bringing the best possible service to residents in Niagara County,” Jastrzemski said. “I wouldn’t expect my staff to treat any customer like that, because if they did treat anybody like that I would move to have them fired, to be honest with you. In turn, I would not expect anybody that comes in to treat any of my staff members like that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.