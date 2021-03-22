Montante takes control of Third Street properties

NIAGARA FALLS — The USA Niagara Development Corp. (USAN) board of directors has approved project plans for two Third Street properties.
Meeting on Monday morning, the board approved the transfer of land parcels, at 500 and 512 Third St., as well as an adjacent vacant lot at 518 Third St. and an adjacent parking lot at 503 Main St. to Montante Group LLC and SJI Main LLC.
Montante had been designated as the preferred developer of the parcels by USAN in February 2020.
The land was purchased from Smokin Joe Anderson by USAN through the Buffalo Billion Niagara Falls Strategic Land Acquisition Program. The program’s goals include purchasing long-dormant properties located near Niagara Falls State Park, removing blight from the downtown area and expanding the density of uses to help establish a year-round, sustainable neighborhood.
USAN called the projects part of “the continued transformation of the Third Street Business District as a pedestrian and tourist-friendly neighborhood with commercial, retail and residential development.”
“With these two projects, USAN is supporting facilitating the growth in the residential market and revitalization of the tourism industry in downtown Niagara Falls,” USAN Chairwoman Francine DelMonte said. “These long-dormant properties will see new life that will add to the character and vibrancy of the Third Street Business District.”
Montante will take on the Third Street projects on the heels of its successful restoration and renovation of 616 Niagara St.
Home to the Niagara Global Tourism Institute, a Niagara University-led initiative to transform the regional tourism industry, and 17 market-rate apartments, the $5.5 million project transformed 11 lots, fronted by 610, 614 and 624 Niagara St.
The Buffalo-based developer will now look to restore and rehabilitate the commercial buildings located at 500 and 512 Third St., as well as the adjacent vacant lot and parking lot. The agency said the project will create two mixed-use commercial developments that are “are critical for the continued development of the Third Street Business District.”
The 500 Third Street site will contain ground floor space suitable for retail or restaurant use as well as commercial space above it. The 512 Third Street site will contain retail or restaurant space and the use of adjacent outdoor areas.
The two properties will be connected through the finished outdoor seating area, which could be utilized by onsite tenants or for special events.
The Montante Group said it intends to complete the estimated $4.25 million project in two separate phases with construction of either the 500 Third St. or 512 Third St. property, followed by construction of the remaining property not chosen during Phase 1.
Phase I of the project will consist of the creation of 36 residential apartments and six commercial spaces, with a total investment of approximately $3.7 million.
“The continued commitment of USAN to the development of the Third Street Business Corridor is critical to improvement of our tourist district,” Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. “With these (land) transfers, USAN has placed properties important to the district’s growth into the hand of developers committed to investing in our community.”
Montante officials have previously said they believe the Falls is now offering development opportunities similar to those in Buffalo a decade or more ago.
The USAN board also approved its fiscal year 2021-2022 annual operating and capital budgets. The capital budget of more than $24 million is expected to cover costs related to the Hotel Niagara restoration project; the close-out of the Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel project; the completion of the Cataract Commons project; maintenance and site preparation expenses associated with other properties purchased through USAN’s Downtown Land Acquisition Program; as well as the costs of design support services for the Rainbow Mall Civic Improvement Project.
Additionally, the board approved the $991,535 2021 operating budget for the Niagara Falls Convention and Conference Facility and Old Falls Street.
