"The most important thing was when they left the moon," Jean Kroetsch said, recalling her memory of watching the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. "If that was going to work, then we knew things were pretty much okay."
On July 20, 1969, Jean Kroetsch was watching the landing like so many others. But while most of the world was focused on the fact that man had managed to safely set foot on the moon, her family was waiting anxiously to see what would happen when the craft prepared to leave for its journey back to Earth.
Kroetsch's husband, Walter Kroetsch, and his crew had built one of the most important parts of the Apollo 11 – the part that would make the return journey possible in the first place. Kroetsch supervised Bell Aerosystems' Department 874, a team of machinists who assembled the ascent engines that allowed the Apollo 11 to propel itself off the moon's rocky surface and back toward Earth.
"All they did was press a button and those motors fired and lifted them off of the moon and back to the mothership," Kroetsch said. "It was like a miracle. It was a one-shot deal, no back up, it had to work. And it worked a hundred percent."
A few years later, those same engines would be used in the Apollo 13 mission, Kroetsch said. She explained that the engines were used to help the astronauts in the lunar module return to the mothership and eventually make it back home to Earth after the craft suffered damage while en route to the Moon.
A few weeks ago, Kroetsch discovered an old framed photo while sorting through some of her belongings at her home in Wheatfield. The photo showed her husband, who passed away in 1993, and his department of 23 men, posing with a banner that read "Zero Defects Achievement Award."
Thanks to them, the mission had been a complete success. If it hadn't worked, it would have meant catastrophe for the those on board the Apollo 11, who would have had no way of returning to Earth.
Kroetsch recalled the awe of seeing the photographs and hearing the descriptions of outer space and the Moon from the astronauts who had been there, laughing at the notion that there are still some who believe the Moon landing was a hoax. She also noted that that scientists are still learning from that results of that mission even now, half a century later.
"You know, they're still working on parts that they brought back from the Moon, they're still researching them," she said. "To this day, 50 years later, they're still working on it."
After finding the photograph, Kroetsch said she was able to identify some of her husband's former colleagues and said that she was aware of at least some of them having children who still lived in Western New York.
She said she'd like to bring the photo to the Niagara Aerospace Museum and hopes that sharing the photo with the public will allow the remaining members of Department 874 who still live in town to be located, or their children if the original department members had died.
If you believe you or one of your loved ones is pictured in the photo, please let us know. Reporter Mia Summerson can be reached at (716) 282-2311, ext. 2257.
