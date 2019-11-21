Moratorium on bail, discovery reforms urged

Earlier this year, state lawmakers enacted sweeping criminal justice reforms aimed at protecting defendants from the impacts of being jailed before trial.
But a coalition of state law enforcement and prosecutor groups warn the reforms to the state's bail and discovery processes go too far, and will endanger witnesses, victims of violent crimes and the general public.
In the strongest pushback against the reforms to date, the state Sheriff's Association, Association of Chiefs of Police and District Attorneys Association issued statements and held press conference across the state Thursday, urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to amend the laws in ways they say will benefit public safety. They are also asking Albany to tap the brakes on the laws, set to take effect Jan. 1, and gather input from the law enforcement community.
Niagara County Sheriff Jim Voutour, addressing the press at Clarence Town Courthouse, outlined a range of scenarios in which violent or felony offenders would be released on an appearance ticket. Voutour's press conference, held in conjunction with Erie County and other local law enforcement officials, was one of eight organized to call for delaying the reforms.
“We would just like an opportunity to sit with them," Voutour said. "We would just like the opportunity to say, 'Here’s 20 crimes where we think judges should have the ability to set bail.' We’re willing to wheel and deal with them.”
State Assembly Member Michael Norris urged lawmakers to pass legislation to impose a one-year moratorium on bail reform, “so the individuals who deal with this on a day-to-day basis can come to the table and offer real, common sense solutions.”
The bail reform, passed as part of the 2019-2020 state budget, eliminates the use of cash bail for a range of non-violent felonies and all but a handful of misdemeanor offenses.
Voutour said he is troubled that pre-trial incarceration will no longer be an option for defendants charged with crimes such as making terroristic threats, burglary, vehicular manslaughter, serious drug offenses and violent misdemeanors such as resisting arrest or assaults that don't cause serious injuries. He pointed out that in domestic violence cases, misdemeanor assaults will only trigger pre-trial detention if the defendant has violated an order of protection.
“(In) domestic violence (cases), you get to beat your wife twice before we get to take you away," Voutour said.
In cases where bail is an option, judges may only consider the defendants' likelihood of appearing in court when setting bail. They also must set a less costly alternative for paying bail. Critics say the law should allow judges to take into account a defendant's criminal history and potential risk to public safety.
Discovery made onerous?
Law enforcement and prosecutors have also raised alarm about changes in the law affecting discovery, a legal process through which prosecutors share information about a case with the defendant. Under the new law, the prosecution must share nearly all information with defendants and their attorneys within 15 days of arraignment. Prosecutors may, however, request an extension of up to 30 days if there's a large amount of information or if they do not possess the information.
Under the old discovery law, prosecutors were not required to disclose information to defense attorneys until the eve of trial.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said her office typically provided open file discovery — sharing all information with the defense — with exceptions for information that could identify witnesses, victims of the crime or informants.
Wojtaszek and Voutour said their offices will struggle to compile the information within that timeframe. Forensic evidence needs to undergo testing. Emergency call transcripts may requires dispatchers to sift through dozen of 911 recordings.
Not turning over information within the time frame can give defense attorneys an opening to motion for dismissing the charges.
"It is a huge burden. ... We're not in the business of hiding information, but it has to be a reasonable time frame," Voutour said.
“If it were 30 or 50 days, you’d be in a much more realistic position," Wojtaszek said.
In its proposed 2020 budget, Niagara County legislators added 5-1/2 new positions, including two support staff in the district attorney's office, two information technology positions, a senior dispatcher and a part-time secretary. Those positions added about $475,000 to the county budget, as the state did not offer counties additional funding to comply with the new law. Wojtaszek still expects compliance to be a major challenge.
The discovery reform also gives defendants a right to receive information that identifies witnesses, informants or victims of the crime. Prosecutors can file for a protective order, giving judges discretion to determine whether to shield identifying information.
West Seneca Police Chief Daniel Denz said he worries that provision of the law will have a chilling effect on witnesses.
"We will now start having witnesses not coming forward at higher rates, and crimes not reported or underreported, because of the release of their information," Denz said.
Support for reforms exists
Half a dozen protesters joined the press conference, holding signs that read: "No prisons," "End capitalism" and "Stop justifying racism, classism and capitalism."
Desmond Abrams, an organizer with Black Love Resists in the Rust, said cash bail allows law enforcement to "criminalize poverty."
"There's a lot of bias on every level of the system," said Charis Humphrey, another organizer with the group.
The Chief Defenders Association of New York praised the bail and discovery reforms as a "leap forward for fairness, public safety, and fiscal responsibility."
"No longer will defendants be starved of critical evidence in their cases, which has fueled wrongful convictions and cost taxpayers millions in civil settlements," the Defenders Association said in a statement. "No longer will our bail laws allow the wealthy to go free pretrial while people in poverty are jailed for the exact same charges."
The Defenders Association also pointed to a 2015 report by the VERA Institute for Justice, a non-profit research organization, which found defendants who were jailed pre-trial were more likely to accept harsher plea offers and receive jail or prison sentences.
"As defenders, we have been appalled as countless people have been forced to plead guilty, regardless of guilt or innocence, to get out of jail," the Defenders Association said.
Voutour said he supports "some bail reform," such as eliminating pre-trial jailing for non-violent misdemeanors.
“No one who’s standing up here with me is opposed to some sort of bail reform," Voutour said, referring to over a dozen representatives from the two county sheriff's offices, law enforcement unions and local municipal police forces. "We all agree that Johnny who gets caught for shoplifting at a store should not sit in jail for 200 days because he’s poor. What we are concerned about more is public safety.”
