Sam Bell and Kim Kleinhann share a unique history. In 1972, they toured the eastern part of the country in a blues-rock’n roll band.
“We played all over the place,” Kleinhann said. “High schools, junior high schools, bars.”
“You know it, we played it,” Bell said.
Almost 50 years later, the two see each other almost every day, when they stop by the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen to collect a couple of square meals.
But these days, old friends don't have the opportunity to sit and eat together at the soup kitchen, because the pandemic forced the kitchen into carryout-only mode.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, clients line up outside the Salvation Army center at 50 Cottage St. where bread and pastries are stacked and available for the taking, along with two boxed hot meals per person.
Soup kitchen offerings are mostly the same as before the pandemic hit, with one exception: Shuttering of the dining room to comply with COVID-19 safety restrictions means clients have no place to sit and rest, and socialize, before heading back home.
“We do have a lot of regulars, and they do miss the conversation and the company with the friends that they meet," soup kitchen volunteer Leah Brown said. “Especially walkers, that’s what breaks my heart. They would be able to sit inside, especially at times like this when it’s cold, and get warmed up, and get some coffee and sit down for a little bit so they can enjoy their lunch.”
Alas, those days are over, for now at least, volunteer Dan Wilson observed. A past member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, Wilson said he looks forward to again sitting in fellowship with soup kitchen visitors once that's feasible. Fellowship is soul food and that can't be served take-out style, he suggested.
“My take on it is, there’s loneliness. If they live alone, not talking to anyone, this is the only social time," Wilson said. "They tell stories, what they’ve done and so forth. It’s uplifting to them.”
Back at carryout, Kim Kleinhann showed he still has the "pipes" from his rock 'n roll touring days. “Don’t you know what the night can do?” he crooned as he took his place in line.
“Hi Kim, how are you doing?” Brown, the volunteer, asked as she presented him with two takeout meals and two juice bottles.
With his couple of square meals in hand, Kleinhann said his good-byes and started the trek back home.
EVERY PENNY COUNTS
The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen is in its 37th year of operation in Lockport and the annual community fund drive to sustain it for another year is underway. The goal is $65,000. To contribute:
— Print out the attached gift form (see image 2) and either drop off your donation and the form at the Salvation Army office or mail it to: Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094. Checks should be made out to The Salvation Army and “Soup Kitchen” written on the memo line, to ensure that the money goes directly to support soup kitchen operations.
— Visit The Salvation Army – Lockport’s website at http://empire.salvationarmy.org/EmpireNY/lockport and click the “donate now” button on the top right corner of the page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.