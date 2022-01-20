More reports of bullying reach the school board

Members of the Lockport Board of Education discussed bullying this week after another parent stepped forward to relate her daughter's experience with it. Wednesday's meeting was the third one in a row at which community members used their public speaking time to call attention to bullying.
On Dec. 15, a former student, Lisa Horton, asked the board to address bullying in Lockport schools, saying that she herself remained scarred by it 30 years later.
In November, Jill Caruso aired some of the details of the bullying endured by her son while he was in third grade.
Caruso attended this week's board meeting and expressed disappointment in the failure of any trustee or district administrator to follow up on her previously stated concerns.
“It’s very ironic that I’m here again and we’re listening to yet another mother talking about their child, this one, again, with an IEP (Individualized Education Program),” Caruso said. “Being bullied, being jumped, going for help to administrators, probably to teachers. Here we are at the board, here I am — for what? A third month in a row? Anyone who listened to Lisa Horton last month and didn’t have their heart cut out has no soul. She’s 50 years old and still feeling the effects of bullying.
“I’ve been here every single month and I’ve got two more videos here to tell you about that went on at the high school.”
Caruso talked about three boys jumping another boy in a bathroom and videotaping the incident, as well as a male student beating up a female student in a hallway.
“In your district, with everybody knowing ... no one’s reached out,” Caruso said. “If there’s no caring about these kids’ psychological, physical, emotional well-being in your district, tender your resignation tonight!”
The mother to whom Caruso referred was Felica Green. She described her daughter as bright but shy, and told the board that because of bullying, her daughter confided that she wanted to take her own life.
“My child has never been in trouble,” Green said. “My daughter was at home, crying her eyes out. She gets good grades, she’s very well known in the community. Everybody loved my daughter. … This is affecting my daughter, she’s been in counseling for a year now, because another person was bullying her at the school.”
Green said her daughter sustained an eye injury when she was "jumped" by another student who had harassed her since sixth grade. Green said she learned about the incident not from any school official but from another student, via text message.
At the close of their Wednesday meeting, several trustees did acknowledge the parents' concerns, but no promises were made.
“We have to start, I’ll say it again and again, we need to show love and it’s got to start at the top with all of us. I don’t know what we can do to address the bullying but we’ve got to address the bullying because it’s there. It really is,” Trustee Renee Cheatham said. “For a child to think about taking their life? That’s serious.”
Trustee Kristina Schutt asked that people be kind to one other.
“Be kind and spread kindness,” she said. “Have patience with each other, in schools, with our students, our teachers and our staff and with our parents. Sometimes take a deep breath and figure out how to be kind.”
District superintendent Michelle Bradley said parents and students must be led to each school building’s resources — social workers, guidance counselors, school psychologists, aides, peer mediators, hall monitors, school safety staff — for help addressing bullying.
“We really have a lot of adults that students should be able to have a trust level with and turn to, so we don’t have the things we heard about tonight,” Bradley said. “We shouldn’t have those things. They certainly will be addressed. The resources do need to be better known to our students.”
