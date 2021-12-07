More than $22.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding has been awarded to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) to provide economic relief for airport operations and concessions to address lost revenue due to the pandemic.
“These resources will support local jobs and allow Western New York airports to come back even stronger as we begin to return to pre-pandemic travel levels," said Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) in announcing the funds.
Funding for Niagara Falls International Airport includes:
• Airport Economic Relief Provided through the American Rescue Plan — $2,016,356.00
• Relief Provided for Concession losses — $104,573.00
“We are so grateful to Congressman Higgins who has successfully secured this badly needed local funding for our airports, this support is critical to our aviation operations,” said Kim Minkel, NFTA executive director. “With our passenger traffic down due to COVID coupled by the U.S. and Canadian border closure, the funding will ensure we can continue to provide aviation services to those traveling to and from Western New York and that our airports will be well positioned to play an important role in the communities post-pandemic economic recovery.”
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) saw an 85 percent decrease in passenger traffic during the height of the pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint travel numbers show airport travel is beginning to return, following close to two years of drastically reduced travel related to the pandemic.
The American Rescue Plan, supported by Higgins and signed into law in March 2021, included $8 billion to help airports recover from the pandemic. The funding is intended to provide relief to keep airports open and operating, including the maintenance of airport-related employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.