More than 400 new COVID-19 cases and one death have were reported in Niagara County, according to the latest information from the Department of Health.
No information was provided on the county’s latest virus fatality. Niagara County has now recorded 138 COVID-19 deaths.
The 411 new positive cases reported from Thursday through Sunday raise the number of positive cases in the county to 8,950. There are currently 1,538 active cases.
Health officials say 7,274 county residents have recovered from the virus and 229,921 have been tested for COVID-19 in Niagara County.
Across New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the statewide positivity without micro-clusters, 8.21; with micro-clusters 8.3. Micro-clusters, 8.8.
There are currently 152,000 positive cases across New York with statewide deaths up to 149. Hospitalizations are up to 339 in the state with 35 of those patients in ICUs.
Cuomo said the state has been receiving about 300,000 doses of vaccine per week which is roughly 1.2 million per month. The state needs 20 million people vaccinated, Cuomo said.
"Obviously, it's a very long timeline at this supply rate. The supply rate has to increase and the supply rate is the limiting factor now. I've been talking to the federal government about this, there are possibilities that they're working on," Cuomo said. "You can acquire more Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. You can approve the AstraZeneca vaccine. You can approve the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose vaccine, which is a lot easier. There other drug companies that are also working on vaccines, so we hope, pray and expect the supply from the federal government will be increasing, but we need it to increase."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.