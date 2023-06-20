Aaron Mossell Junior High School recently was removed from the state's list of schools in need of "comprehensive support and improvement."
To mark the occasion, students entering the building on Tuesday morning were cheered on and greeted with songs, confetti and high-fives from superintendent Mathis Calvin III, and prior to dismissal, they were treated to ice cream.
Mossell Junior High (then North Park Junior High) made New York's CSI list in 2018-2019, prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic. The federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires state education departments to identify schools where students' academic performance and growth need improvement. Middle schools are evaluated on assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, English Language Learner proficiency and chronic absenteeism.
Following its listing, to raise standards at the junior high school, administration worked closely with teachers, students and parents to fashion an improvement plan, according to district communications specialist Bridget Licata. Data Analysis Planning was used to monitor student performance, identify improvement areas and tailor instructional strategies, and regular benchmark assessments and progress monitoring allowed educators to provide targeted interventions for students who need additional support.
“We look at the benchmark testing every quarter and align the curriculum with it. If several students are struggling with something in particular, we’ll go back and reteach it,” Mossell Junior High principal Bernadette Smith said.
School administration also embraced student-centered learning approaches, encouraging active engagement and personalized instruction to create a more inclusive and engaging learning environment. "Teachers at AMJHS believe in every student and because of this, teachers are encouraged to teach the way they see fit for their students," Smith said.
Analyzing and number crunching are fluid practices at Mossell Junior High now, according to Licata, and after clearing the CSI list, administration is applying what it learned to address attendance and discipline issues at the school.
