New York State Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a single-vehicle collision early Wednesday morning in the City of Lockport.
Derrick V. Holmes, 21, of Gasport, was observed about 3:55 a.m. by state troopers on the corner of Union and Washburn streets operating a motorcycle without a helmet or registration, at which point troopers attempted a traffic stop.
Holmes fled the scene and troopers said they did not pursue the motorcycle due to safety concerns.
Minutes later, however, troopers found Holmes had crashed at the corner of Main and Market streets. They attempted life-saving measures but without success.
State Police said Thursday that more information will be provided as the ongoing active investigation continues.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Lockport Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation.
