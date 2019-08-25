Motorcyclist killed after Falls crash

NIAGARA FALLS — Police Crash Management Unit investigators are probing the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident early Sunday evening.
Patrol officers responded, just before 6 p.m. Sunday, to the intersection of Pine and Walnut avenues for a report of a motorcycle struck by an SUV. When they arrived they found a male motorcycle rider lying in the street next to his crumpled bike.
The SUV was up on a grass median, with extensive damage to its front end. A deployed airbag could be seen through the front windshield.
Mercy Flight was called to the scene to transport the victim to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. EMTs attempted to stabilize him for more than 30 minutes but as the victim was being moved into the Mercy Flight helicopter, Falls firefighters could be seen performing CPR on the man.
A short time later, police confirmed that the motorcyclist was deceased. No information on the victim has been released at this time.
Investigators at the scene were interviewing the driver of the SUV and other witnesses to determined what happened.
"Preliminarily, it appears that the motorcyclist was traveling south through the intersection, with a green light," Falls Police Traffic Capt. Angela Munn said, "And witnesses said the SUV ran the red light and struck the motorcycle."
Munn said the investigation was in its early stages and was unable to provide any additional details.
