The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria.
The accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of a home on the 4000 block of Ridge Road.
An initial investigation by sheriff’s deputies at the scene showed that a 2004 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on Ridge Road when it attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway on the north side of the roadway. While performing the turn, the pickup struck a 2005 Harley-Davidson, occupied by two riders, that had been traveling west on Ridge Road.
Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest near the road's north fog line. The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle's passenger was flown by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the eastbound truck was uninjured in the collision.
Investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.